Amit Shah in K'taka: BJP hopes to brighten chances in upcoming assembly polls

Bengaluru, Feb 11 After visiting south and north Karnataka regions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting coastal Karnataka on Saturday. The region is considered as the bastion of the saffron party and laboratory of Hindutva.

BJP insiders explain that the internal survey done by BJP indicates a setback for the party in the upcoming elections. The survey has shown that three among seven assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district, one of five assembly seats held by the BJP party will go to Congress.

The indications have caused concern among party leaders and BJP wants to create a wave in the whole region with Amit Shah's visit. Sources also explain that ruling BJP is worried that the survey has also indicated BJP to win 90 seats out of 224 assembly seats in the state. 113 is the majority mark in the state and ruling BJP after operation lotus holds 121 seats in state assembly.

At this juncture, the news of setbacks in the coastal region has upset the party. The party wants to win maximum seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The party won 12 seats in two districts in the 2018 elections.

Sources explain that BJP will face stiff competition from Congress this time in Sullia and Puttur assembly constituencies. The constituencies witnessed communal violence and revenge killings in the recent past.

Sources explain that the party wants to change its candidate S. Angara who registered victory six times from Sullia constituency. The party is also facing stiff competition in Puttur, Mangaluru City North, Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada and Biandur, Kapu seats of Udupi district.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik had announced that he would get the party defeated in the upcoming assembly election by fielding his candidates. The move is likely to hit the saffron party in the coastal region. Hindu Mahasabha has also declared that it would ensure BJP's defeat.

However, the saffron party is focusing on strengthening organisation from booth level in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Amit Shah will arrive in Eshwara Mangala near Puttur town of Karnataka at 2.45 p.m. in a special chopper from Kannur in Kerala. He will pay a visit to Eshwara Mangala temple and reach Puttur at 3.35 p.m.

He will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of CAMPCO (The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited) at 6 p.m. Later he will hold a core committee meeting with BJP leaders and leave for New Delhi by 8.15 p.m.

