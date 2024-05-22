Amit Shah Promises BJP Workers to Jail TMC 'Goons' Once Party Wins 30 Lok Sabha Seats in West Bengal (Watch Video)

Prior to the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election, Amit Shah conducted a public rally in West Bengal's Ghatal. He guaranteed the public that if BJP workers secure 30 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and form a government at both state and national levels, they will make sure that all criminals linked with TMC are caught and face justice.

While addressing rally union minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said, "I have come here to promise the BJP workers that once you win 30 (Lok Sabha) seats of Bengal and form government in the state and at the Centre, we will put all the goons of TMC behind the bars."