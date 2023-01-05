Amit Shah to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura today

Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra' in the state today.

Shah will flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday.

Tripura BJP will start 'Jan Viswas Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 when he will address the masses.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor