Amit Shah's visit to Assam postponed due to Manipur violence

Guwahati, May 8 In the wake of Manipur violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam scheduled on May 11 has been postponed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Shah was supposed to attend a grand celebration of two years of completion of the Sarma-led government in Assam on Thursday.

However, the visit has been rescheduled to May 26, said Sarma.

Addressing media persons here, he said, "Union Home Minister called me up in the morning and informed about the change in his schedule due to ongoing violence in Manipur."

In the run-up to the 2021 Assam Assembly election, Sarma promised that if BJP returns to power in the state, 1 lakh jobs would be given to unemployed youths of the state within a year.

Though the state government has already provided around 50,000 jobs in the last two years, the target of 1 lakh jobs is yet to be completed.

Sarma said that recruitment procedures for another 45,000 posts are completed and the appointment letters will be distributed by Amit Shah on May 26.



