Andhra CM Jagan Mohan's mother Vijayamma quits YSR Congress

Guntur, July 8 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother and YSR Congress Party's honorary president Y. S. Vijayamma on Friday announced her resignation from the party saying she needs to stand with her daughter Y. S. Sharmila, who has floated a political party in neighbouring Telangana.

Vijayamma made the announcement at the inauguration of the two-day plenary of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The development came a couple of hours after Jagan along with Vijayamma paid tributes to his father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy at his grave at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on the occasion of his 73rd birth anniversary.

Sharmila, who launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Telangana on this day last year against the wishes of her brother, was also present during the prayers at YSR Ghat.

Vijayamma told YSRCP plenary that she was with her son during difficult times and her conscience tells that if she stand by him during the happy times, it would amount to doing injustice to her daughter Sharmila.

Making a brief but emotional speech, Vijayamma said she was taking the step to avoid controversies and speculations. While apologising to the party cadres, she said she would remain close to the heart of Jagan Reddy and people of Andhra Pradesh.

After Vijayamma concluded the speech, Jagan Reddy hugged her to convey the message to the party leaders and cadres that there is no bitterness in the family.

Both Vijayamma and Sharmila had stood by Jagan Reddy when he quit Congress party and floated YSR Congress party. They had also campaigned for YSRCP when he was in jail in cases relating to alleged disproportionate assets.

After Rajasekhara Reddy's death in a helicopter crash in 2009, Vijayamma was elected unopposed to the Assembly of then undivided Andhra Pradesh from Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district.

In the by-elections held in 2011 following resignation of Jagan Reddy and Vijayamma from the Congress party, they were elected from Kadapa Lok Sabha and Pulivendula Assembly constituencies respectively by record margins.

Jagan's mother and sister had also campaigned for YSRCP in 2014. Vijayamma had contested unsuccessfully for Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam. They also campaigned for YSRCP in 2019 elections but this time Vijayamma did not contest polls.

After YSRCP stomred to power Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister in 2019, differences reportedly cropped up between him and Sharmila. Vijayamma blessed her daughter when she floated the party in Telangana.

