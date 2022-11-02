Andhra Pradesh announces ex-gratia for victims of electrocution

Amaravati, Nov 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of four agriculture labourers who were electrocuted in Anantapur district.

Four women workers were killed and three others were injured when a 33 KV line snapped and fell on them while they were working in a field in Dargah Honnur village in Bommanahal mandal.

The death toll was initially put at six. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka and their condition is stated to be critical.

Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy said the Chief Minister expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased. He ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure better treatment of the injured.

Taking serious note of the incident, the state government ordered suspension of Assistant Divisional Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Line Inspector for negligence. The Director of Electrical Safety has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

The Electricity dDpartment disconnected the power supply in the area. It was immediately not known how the incident occurred. Further details were awaited.

