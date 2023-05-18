Andhra Pradesh Police busts narcotics gang, seizes 7000 injections, 8 held in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Eight people were arrested in connection with running a narcotics drug injection gang in Vishakapatnam, police said on Thursday.

The police said that it has seized seven thousand injections of narcotic drugs from the possession of the gang.

"A gang selling narcotic injections was put under surveillance. Eight people were arrested. Seven thousand injections of narcotic drugs from their possession. They were caught in three cases within two days," Visakhapatnam CP Trivikram Varma said.

Police also mentioned that mobile phones along with cash and a car were also recovered in the operation.

"The police received definite information that the youth were being targeted and money was being taken. A car and cash along with 7000 drug injections were seized from the accused. Mobile phones were also seized," the police official said.

Police further mentioned that a case has been registered in this matter and the members of the accused gang are booked in this regard.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

