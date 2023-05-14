Andhra Pradesh: State govt attaches Chandrababu's guest house near Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 : Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday attached a guest house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu which is on the banks of the Krishna river at Undavalli near Vijayawada, an official statement said.

CID alleged that both Chandrababu Naidu and P Naryana used their positions in their previous tenures to provide benefits to their relatives and close friends Chandrababu is accused of favouring businessman and taking a guest house in return.

"N. Chandrababu Naidu, the then Chief Minister, the P. Narayana, the then Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, along with other accused, abused their official position and in pursuance of their criminal conspiracy with other accused, drove the preparation of Capital City Master Plan, and IRR Alignment for Amaravati Capital City, through concealment of facts, misrepresentation of facts, by disregarding laws, Circulars and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission and General Finance Rules, by disregarding bonafide objections raised by multiple persons/officials, finally in finalizing the designs of Capital," the official order said.

"The house of Lingamaneni Ramesh is located at Karakatta Road, Undavalli Village, Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur District, in which N. Chandrababu Naidu was residing, was kept at the disposal of N. Chandrababu Naidu (Al) on free of cost basis as an illegal gratification/ quid-pro-quo for the gains which accrued to Lingamanenis from the Master Plan for the Capital City, the alignment of the Inner Ring Road and the Zonal Development Plans for Kantheru, Kaza and Namburu Villages of Guntur District," it added.

In this regard, the CID has asked the government to attach the case under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1944.

"The Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh, has requested the Government to issue orders for the attachment of the immovable property. as mentioned in the Annexure, under the provisions of Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 for preventing the disposal or concealment of the ill-gotten wealth procured by committing offences under sections 120(B), 409, 420, 34," it mentioned.

