"Another feather in their cap of disregard...": NDA slams Opposition boycott of Parliament building inauguration

New Delhi [India], May 24 : National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties stating that the move to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament building is not merely disrespectful but is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of the country.

The government termed the boycott to be "another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes."

The NDA further criticized the opposition parties for coming together to boycott the event stating, "Their unity is marked not by a shared vision for national development, but by a shared practice of vote bank politics and a propensity for corruption. Such parties can never hope to fulfil the aspirations of the Indian people."

The 20 opposition parties who will now boycott the inauguration are - Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

In an official statement, NDA said, "We, the undersigned parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), unequivocally condemn the contemptuous decision of 19 political parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled for Sunday, 28th May. This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation."

The Parliament is a hallowed institution, the beating heart of our democracy, and the epicentre of decision-making that shapes and influences the lives of our citizens. Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy.

Targeting the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary procedures over the years, NDA said, "Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain. Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties. This recent boycott is just another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes.

"The audacity of these opposition parties to preach about parliamentary decency and constitutional values is, in the light of their actions, nothing short of laughable. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds - they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Ramnath Kovind Ji upon his election as President," the statement added.

"Further, the disrespect shown towards our current President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu is a new low in political discourse. The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation," NDA noted.

We cannot forget that this disdain for parliamentary democracy is rooted in history. The same parties imposed the Emergency, a horrifying period in India's history, suspending civil liberties and democratic processes. Their habitual misuse of Article 356 further exposes their blatant disregard for constitutional principles.

"It is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people - a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics. Their preference for semi-monarchic governments and family-run parties shows an aversion to vibrant democracy, an ideology incongruent with the ethos of our nation," the statement said.

What these Opposition parties are perpetrating is a disgrace to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel and the legacy of countless others who served this nation faithfully. Their actions tarnish the values these leaders upheld and worked tirelessly to instil in our democracy.

As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is not divisiveness we need, but unity and a shared commitment to the welfare of our people. We implore the Opposition parties to reconsider their decision, for if they do not, the 140 crore people of India will not forget this egregious insult to our democracy and to their elected representatives.

"Their actions today will echo through the annals of history, casting a long shadow over their legacy. We urge them to think about the nation and not individual political gains," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor