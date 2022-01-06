Another snowstorm set to hit US

Washington, Jan 6 The mid-Atlantic and New England regions of the US will be hit by a second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday, according to weather-forecasting service agency AccuWeather.

"Accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston," Xinhua news agency quoted AccuWeather's latest forecast on Wednesday as saying.

Arctic air will surge across the Midwest into Wednesday night, and a storm will form along the leading edge of the cold air as a dip in the jet stream provides enough fuel for a new system to develop.

"This will be a disruptive storm, and since cold air will be preceding the storm, snow will accumulate on roads as soon as it starts," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

NBC's Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area.

Snow is expected to start falling in spots late Thursday, but the bulk is expected early Friday. The weather is likely to cause some problems for Friday's morning commute.

Spots south and east of NYC are expected to see the highest totals, as was the case with a storm earlier this week that dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of New Jersey.

"As with any winter storm, there's wiggle room in the forecast for a shift in track," added NBC, cautioning people in the area, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Substantial snowstorm threatens to hit NYC from Thursday night into Friday morning, reported Secret NYC on Wednesday, citing multiple weather sources.

The National Weather Service is eyeing snow overnight Thursday into Friday, with one to two inches possible on Thursday night and another one to two inches possible Friday morning.

Of course, even a 70 per cent chance of precipitation isn't definite, and it all really depends on how much the storm amplifies and strengthens, said the report.

However, NY Metro Weather has put the possibilities of the storm together quite succinctly, noting the potential for a winter storm from late Thursday into Friday.

On Sunday, many were sceptical that accumulating snow would fall the next day in northeastern US, but by Monday afternoon, five to 10 inches or more of cement-like snow had plastered large parts of the region.

More than a half-million customers in Virginia and Maryland lost power because the weight of the snow combined with strong winds brought down tree limbs and power lines, and traffic on Interstate 95 came to a standstill.

The storm's severity can be attributed to its unusual strength and its course, taking an ideal track to wallop the zone from Central Virginia and Southern Maryland to the District with exceptionally heavy snow and strong winds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor