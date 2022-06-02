Anubrata Mandal appears before CBI in post-poll violence case

Kolkata, June 2 Gauging that the noose is gradually tightening around him in the post-poll violence case, Trinamool Congress leader and the party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal on Thursday reached the CBI office here.

Mandal was at the CBI office located in the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex office, Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Mandal had undergone around two hours of grilling till the time the report was filed. The CBI sources said that the grilling might continue for a long period on Thursday.

Till Wednesday afternoon, it was quite uncertain whether Mandal, who was till then at his ancestral office at Bolpur in Birbhum district, would appear at the CBI office at 6 Salt Lake or not. However, on Wednesday evening, the CBI officials suddenly conducted search operations at the residence of Mandal's personal bodyguard, Sehgal Hossain at Murshidabad district. Sehgal had recently survived a car accident in which his daughter had died. The CBI raid at his Domkol's residence continued till late Wednesday night.

Soon after the news of the raid became viral, Mandal left his residence on Wednesday evening and started for Kolkata. However, before leaving for Kolkata Mandal told his followers at Birbhum that his Kolkata visit was because of his regular health check-up.

Late Wednesday night, he reached Kolkata and finally on Thursday morning he appeared at the CBI office just five minutes before his scheduled arrival time of 12 noon. He was accompanied by his counsels.

After reaching the CBI, he had to wait for some time because of the crowd at the entrance. Mandal was also seen losing his cool at the waiting mediapersons.

