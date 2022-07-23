Anurag Thakur accuses Kejriwal of patronising corrupt ministers

New Delhi, July 23 Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of patronising his corrupt ministers, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the former has no right to continue in power. He said Kejriwal's corrupt ministers should also resign immediately.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of giving benefits to the liquor mafia, Anurag Thakur said that Kejriwal could not answer the serious allegations made by the BJP in this case, this proves that Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena's recommendation to the Union Home Ministry to hand over the case to the CBI has strength, facts and truth.

"The Chief Minister does not have any portfolio but scams are happening in one department after the other. Under Kejriwal's nose, his people are doing scams together," the Union Minister said.

He added that Kejriwal had also made tall claims about Satyendar Jain but he is in jail in a serious corruption case and has not got bail for two months. Thakur sarcastically said is Manish Sisodia going to lose his memory in the same way Satyendar Jain lost his memory as soon as he went to jail.

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal, Thakur said that new dimensions of corruption are emerging in the government of Kejriwal, who talked about corruption-free India before joining politics. "Sometimes the MLA and sometimes the minister are being accused but instead of giving concrete answers, Kejriwal is silent and is giving protection to the corrupt," he stated.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry to the Union Home Ministry over complaints of irregularities in the excise policy of the Delhi government. After this recommendation of the LG, BJP leaders are continuously targeting the Kejriwal government.

