"AP has suffered more losses under psycho CM Jagan than it suffered from separation," says TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has suffered more losses under the current government of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy than it had suffered from the separation from Telangana.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday orgsed a function on its 41 years formation day at Nampally, Hyderabad. Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Today the situation of AP is worse. Should I call Jagan a psycho or something else? I started Amaravati to make the Telugu community proud. Did I build a hi-tech city and Amaravati for myself? The farmers have given 33,000 acres of land for the capital but it is being destroyed. The state of AP does not have the capital for the last 4 years. The capital of AP has been cut into three pieces. Every Telugu person should feel sad for the state without a capital".

"AP has suffered more losses from Psycho Chief Minister Jagan than it had suffered from the separation. Till yesterday, there were axes in Andhra Pradesh now gun culture has started in the state," he added.

The TDP Chief Naidu also recalled the efforts Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) took for the Telugu community.

"Today is the day when the history of the state was rewritten, 41 years ago. NTR had set up TDP to fulfil the responsibility to the Telugu community. NTR said that a party is being formed for the Telugu community named 'Telugu Desam'. Telugu Desam was born from the self-respect of the Telugu community. Every decision taken by NTR was to uplift the Telugu community," he said.

"NTR gave rice for Rs.2 per Kg for food security. NTR was the one to abolish the Patel Patwari system in Telangana. NTR established residential schools first time in the country with the aim that education is very important to bring change in the lives of the poor. NTR also established women's Universities to educate girls as girl education was ignored during that time. NTR also gave property rights to women. NTR also started irrigation projects in the united Andhra Pradesh state," he added.

Chandrababu Naidu further mentioned that the centenary birth celebrations of NTR will take place in the state.

"On May 28, it will be 100 years since NTR was born. On this occasion, the centenary celebrations will be held in 100 places in the next 2 months. The centenary celebrations will be held in all parliamentary constituencies in the Telugu states. The centre has decided to release Rs.100 silver coin on the occasion of NTR's centenary. My thanks to PM Modi and the central government on this occasion," he said.

TDP Chief also claimed that TDP is going to win the next assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP will come into power in the next elections. We will create wealth and give that wealth to the poor. All people must work to change economic inequality. All people including intellectuals should think about politics. They should not think that politics is not for them. It is politics and government policies that change people's lives. People should encourage good people in politics. The People should support and promote TDP either directly or through social media. In the coming days, TDP is certain to win in Telangana too," he said.

