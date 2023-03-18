AP: Newly elected MLCs call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 18 : The newly elected Members of the Legislative Councils called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chamber in the Assembly here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister appreciated the MLCs N Rama Rao, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Srinivas and V Ravindranath, a press release said.

The MLCs thanked the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity as MLCs.

Several ministers, MLAs and MLCs were also present on the occasion.

Last month, asserting that the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the Government will ensure a clean sweep of 175 seats in the next elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition parties are scared of becoming irrelevant, said a press release.

Reiterating that the people are the backbone of the YSRCP, he said the Government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises and asserted it would only bring victory to the party in all 175 seats. He asked people not to be carried away by the misleading and false propaganda of the unethical TDP and Jana Sena which are not even confident of contesting all the seats.

Under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan and Input Subsidy, the Government has so far spent Rs 27,062.09 crore and Rs 1911.78 crore respectively, he said, adding that a whopping Rs 1, 45,750 crore was spent on various welfare schemes after YSRCP came to power.

With a generous heart, the Government did good things for the welfare of people unlike the TDP rule that cheated every section of the society, he said, adding that the State enjoyed good rains during the last three and half years due to God's blessings.

