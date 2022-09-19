Arif Mohammed Khan denigrated himself as Governor: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 Hours after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the latter hit back, saying khan should not have done this while holding the post.

"Sitting in a Constitutional post, he should not have denigrated himself to this level to attack the Communists. He has lowered himself through his statements and used it to attack the Communists. It's fine for Khan as an individual to have his views and opinions, but when sitting in the post of a Governor, he should not have done this," Vijayan said while speaking at a party meeting at his home turf Kannur.

"He is praising RSS more than a BJP worker," he added.

Khan had said the Communists ideology is an alien one and their main agenda is to eliminate all those who are against them. To this, Vijayan said it is unfortunate for him to say without knowing the history of Kerala and the country.

"Communists have been hunted and haunted in the state and in the country and when it happened in Kerala, the people stood with those who were hunted and that should not be forgotten," he said.

With both parties having taken one shot each, all eyes are on if the guns will fall silent or would the tussle be taken forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor