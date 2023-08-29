Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt No. 1, says BJP's Kailash Meghwal

Jaipur, August 28 Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Shahpura (Bhilwara), Kailash Meghwal, has called the leader of his own party and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal corrupt.

"Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. I will write to PM Narendra Modi to drop him from the Cabinet," Kailash Meghwal said.

He also described Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a better CM, and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi as a better MP.

Meanwhile, Arjun Meghwal has threatened to take legal against Kailash Meghwal.

The reason behind Kailash Meghwal's statement is said to be the possibility of denying him ticket from Shahpura this time.

His statement has sparked a political row in BJP's Bhilwara unit.

Speaking as the chief guest at a programme of Mansoori Samaj in Kothia village on Monday, Kailash Meghwal made the remarks against his own party leader.

Arjun Meghwal has objected to the allegation, saying: "Before levelling allegations, Kailash Meghwal should look into his own backyard. He had levelled allegations of corruption worth Rs 10,000 crore against Vasundhara Raje 15 years ago. I will take action as per the law, he said.

