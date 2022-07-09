Army carries out rescue ops for Amarnath Yatris at Baltal

Srinagar, July 9 The Indian Army is continously carrying out rescue operation for the Amarnath Yatris injured in the cloudburst at Baltal in Kashmir.

The Army in a statement on Saturday said the rescue team immediately rushed to the site after getting information about the casualties.

"An Infantry Battalion led by Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company worth of personnel from Sector RR and a team from Special Forces reached the holy Amarnath cave along with specialised rescue equipment to undertake the rescue operation," the Army said.

"Through the night, Commander Sector RR & CO Infantry Battalion oversaw and coordinated rescue operations from the holy cave and Nilagrar. Medical resources at holy cave and Nilagrar were activated and additional resources deployed. Nine surveillance detachments with hand held thermal imagers, night vision devices and other night sights were also deployed for search operations."

"Two ALH helicopters were moved for casualty evacuation at holy cave, however owing to bad weather, night landing at the Amarnath cave was unsuccessful. Two Through Wall Radars and two search and rescue dog squads were also moved to the holy cave for rescue operations."

The Army said that the search, rescue and medical effort continued early Saturday morning.

"At 6.45 a.m. the first ALH landed at site to commence evacuation of the injured. A total of 15 dead and 63 injured Yatris have been rescued. Both Army and civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead."

"The medical treatment of the injured Yatris (pilgrims) is ongoing. A total of 28 patients have been evacuated from the holy cave to Nilagrar advanced dressing station. After stabilising, 11 persons have further been moved to SKIMS Srinagar in civil helicopters for treatment. Fifteen bodies have been moved from holy cave to Nilagrar."

"Stranded Yatris are being escorted by Indian Army personnel till Baltal since the track is slushy and slippery. Simultaneously search was also commenced early morning at Amarnath Nar at Sangam for any possible casualties," the Army added.

Lt General ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps and Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, GOC Kilo Force, visited the Amarnath cave early Saturday morning to review the rescue and medical efforts being undertaken by the Indian Army.

The GOC Chinar Corps also interacted with the Yatris and locals and assured of all possible help from the Indian Army.

"Citizens are advised to contact Army helpline number + 91-9149720998 for assistance/enquiry. Callers are also advised to have details of Yatris such as name, Yatra registration/RFID number, contact number, Aadhaar number and the last known location and time."

"The Indian Army is committed to assist the Yatris in all possible ways and under all circumstances. The rescue and medical efforts will continue through the day and details will be updated for general information of the public."

