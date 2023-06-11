Arrest Punjab minister for sexual exploitation of Dalit man: Akali leader

Chandigarh, June 11 Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct Chandigarh Police to register a case against state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lalchand Kataruchak for sexually exploitating a young Dalit man and arrest him.

Majithia, in his letter, said since the sexually explicit video of the Punjab minister had been submitted to the Purohit, who is also the Administrator of the UT of Chandigarh, he can take appropriate action about it.

"Since the authenticity of the video has been proven post-forensic examination by Chandigarh Police, it is a fit case for registration of a criminal case against the minister," he said.

Majithia called for an impartial probe so that the reason behind Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's "love" for Kataruchak and hatred for the victim is brought out in the open.

He urged the Governor and all opposition parties to ensure that Kataruchak is not allowed to sit in the Vidhan Sabha, noting that the issue also concerns ensuring justice to a member of the oppressed section of Punjab.

"As constitutional head of the state, it is also your duty to take strict action against Kataruchak so that a clear message is send that no one can exploit marginalised sections of society and get away with it.

"In this process you will also be protecting the life and liberty of a section of population whose voice is often suppressed. Moreover, you will be coming to the rescue of Punjabis who are extremely perturbed and are looking up to you to deliver justice in the case," Majithia said in the letter to the Governor.

Majithia said that even though the sexually explicit video pertaining to sexual misconduct of the minister had been received by the Governor on May 1, the AAP government remained oblivious about the need to take action against Kataruchak.

He said that Purohit had directed the Chandigarh Director General of Police to conduct a forensic examination of the video and submit the report.

