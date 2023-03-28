Arunachal-Assam 'progressing steadfastly' to resolve long-pending boundary issues: Khandu

Itanagar, March 28 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that his state and Assam are "progressing steadfastly" towards resolving the decades-old border row between the two neighbouring northeastern states for lasting peace.

He said that this is happening after signing of the Namsai Declaration.

In a tweet, he said: "Following signing of the Namsai Declaration, we are progressing steadfastly in settling border issues with Assam for enduring peace. Held a meeting with Regional Committees of Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Kamle, Papumpare and Lower Siang districts to review the progress."

With the protracted boundary matter pending with the country's apex court since long, the Namsai Declaration was signed by the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, in presence of Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 15 last year to amicably resolve their border disputes.

Moreover, the two states decided to restrict the 'disputed villages' to 86 instead of the previous 123.

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam share an 804.1-km-long inter-state border. Assam has also been continuing its parleys to resolve the inter-state border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor