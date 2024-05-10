Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: Supreme Court Likely to Issue Order Today

Today, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam, seeks release from jail to actively participate in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved its decision on Kejriwal's interim bail plea on May 7.

The bench has divided the hearing on Mr Kejriwal's petition against his arrest into two parts. While his main petition challenges his arrest by the central probe agency and seeks it to be declared as "illegal", the second aspect pertains to the grant of interim bail keeping in mind the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.However, the Enforcement Directorate opposed Kejriwal's bail plea and said no leniency should be shown to Kejriwal because of the election and granting interim bail to him would amount to creating a separate class for politicians. It also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court vehemently opposing any “special treatment” for political figures due to the ongoing general elections.

Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the ED on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses.The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor excise policy for 2021-22