Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 03:55 AM2022-01-03T03:55:11+5:302022-01-03T04:05:02+5:30
Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday.
According to a statement by the party on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP's national convener in Uttarakhand.
Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.
Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm.
Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor