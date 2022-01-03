Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

Published: January 3, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to a statement by the party on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP's national convener in Uttarakhand.

Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.

Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm.

Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

