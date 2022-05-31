ASEAN needs to strengthen centrality, unity: Cambodian FM

Phnom Penh, May 31 Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on Tuesday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to strengthen its centrality, unity, and solidarity to address key challenges for the sake of regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.

Cambodia is the chair of ASEAN for 2022, Xinhua news agency.

"We are of the view that the current regional and international context necessitates the strengthening of our shared commitment to ASEAN centrality, unity, and solidarity," he said in a keynote address at a workshop on Cambodia's contributions to the bloc since assuming membership in 1999.

"It is furthermore crucial for ASEAN to consolidate its spirit of 'Togetherness' if we are to be effective in tackling our common pressing challenges to ensure regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," he added.

Sokhonn, who is also a Deputy Prime Minister, said Cambodia will continue to draw on the ASEAN's spirit of "Togetherness" to consolidate efforts, internally within the bloc as well as with partners, to achieve the goals of building a resilient community, in line with the 'ASEAN Community Vision 2025'.

"I am confident that we can prove once again that we have the determination and capability to further strengthen and promote peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region for the well-being of our peoples," he said.

"That's the true spirit of 'Let's act together'."

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

