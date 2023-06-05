Assam: BJP to conduct Maha Jansampark Abhiyan from June 11, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to participate

Guwahati, (Assam) [India], June 5 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Assam this month and they will take part in two mega public meetings of Assam BJP's Mahajanasampark Abhiyan, Assam BJP said.

BJP said that to make preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it will hold several mega public rallies in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state from June 11.

According to the Assam BJP, huge public meetings are to be held from June 11 to June 30 in Lok Sabha Constituencies of the state by Assam BJP in order to discuss in detail the policies and schemes implemented by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country including Assam and preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju and several other ministers, party leaders will participate in the meetings, the party said.

In this regard, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the meeting to be held at Hojai under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on June 27 and BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in the meeting to be held at Sivasagar under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on June 19."

He further mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present in the meetings to be held at the Lok Sabha constituencies of Diphu, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri as the chief guest.

"Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is to be present in Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Kaliabor and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituencies as the Chief Guest," he said.

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita will also be present in the two meetings organised in Barak Valley and also in Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies.

On the other hand, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present in the meeting at the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency as the Chief Guest.

Also, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present in the meeting to be attended by Union Minister Amit Shah organised at Nagaon's Hojai.

CM Sarma will also attend the meeting at Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP National President will be present.

In accordance with the Maha Janasampark Abhiyan, the Assam BJP President also gave a few insights on the various projects initiated by the Centre's NDA government in the past nine years.

The BJP State President also mentioned that the schemes implemented by the Central Government for the development of the Northeast have flourished the most since Independence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor