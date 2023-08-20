Assam: Burmese betel nuts valued at Rs 1 crore seized, 1 arrested

Guwahati, August 20 : Burmese betel nuts and illegal timber were seized by Assam police in Hailakandi district in two separate operations, officials said on Sunday.

During a raid on Saturday night, based on a secret tip-off, the police recovered at least 300 sacks of Burmese betel nuts that were acquired illegally from the residence of an individual.

Police said that the seized betel nuts are valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The police also arrested a person identified as Rusan Uddin Mazarbhuyan on the charges of smuggling Burmese betel nuts. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the forest department along with police also conducted another operation and seized illegal timber in the southern part of the district.

The raids happened on Saturday night however, the owner of the timber mill successfully evaded capture, managing to flee before the forest department team reached there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor