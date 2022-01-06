Assam CM slams Congress over PM's security breach, says party least interested in development, only want to play politics

Terming the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Punjab 'a shameful incident', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Congress saying the party is least interested in the development and just want to play politics.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "It is a matter of shame that PM Narendra Modiji's cavalcade was stopped by protesters on his way to visit the martyr's memorial at Hussainiwala, Punjab. Compromising the security of PM is a matter of serious concern and must be enquired at the highest levels."

Sarma also criticized his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over the incident and said, "While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in the development and only wants to play politics. The fact that Punjab CM did not address the issue makes matters even worse in the crucial border state."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behaviour been witnessed".

The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

( With inputs from ANI )

