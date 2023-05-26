Assam govt constitutes 3-member panel to enquire into bursting of clear water pumping main incident in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 : The Assam government on Friday constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the incident of the bursting of the clear water pumping main at Joypur near IOCL gate in Guwahati.

"In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute a three-member committee to enquire into the incident of the bursting of the clear water pumping main at Joypur near IOCL Gate which is being implemented under the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply

project," the official notification issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

The committee will be chaired by Pabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The committee shall consist of the following members, Pabitra Ram Khaund, IAS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, DoHUA, Ramendra Sundar Choudhury, Retd. Secretary to the Govt of Assam, PHE Department cum Addl. Mission Director (DEM), AMRUT, Sanjai Kr. Mahanta, Retd. Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department cum Addl. Mission Director (Admin), AMRUT," the official notification added.

As per the notification, the committee will have to submit a report within three days.

Earlier one woman was killed and several others injured after a water supply pipe burst at Joypur Kharghuli area in Guwahati on Thursday.

Dr Abhiit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital said that one woman identified as Sumitra Das Rabha was brought dead at GMCH.

Several vehicles and houses were also damaged in the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor