Assam govt gives Guwahati's beautification top priority

Guwahati, Oct 25 In a bid to develop Guwahati as a crucial link between India and South East Asia, Assam government is giving top priority to the city's beautification project, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Sarma on Tuesday visited the site of the ongoing riverfront beautification process being undertaken at the bank of river Brahmaputra near Kachari. Taking stock of the progress of riverfront beautification in and around the old Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner's office premises and nearby areas, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the entire process within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: "We've prioritised beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which isn't only the Gateway to NE but also a crucial link between India & SE Asia."

The riverfront project goes from the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre to the District and Sessions Court in the city. The demolished old DC office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district is the main area to be developed.

The six km stretch of riverfront project is located between Raj Bhavan and Kamakhya Temple and will have a walkway for the people. It will also have seating arrangements, night illumination, a cycling facility, and speed boating.

The whole venture comes under the ambitious Guwahati Smart City Project which aims to turn the whole riverbank into a scenic location with tourism potential. The total cost for this project is estimated at Rs 370 crore.

The riverfront beautification project, once completed, is expected to act as a huge boost in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to Guwahati, an official said.

