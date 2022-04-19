Assam govt to honour soldiers who took part in 1971 war

Guwahati, April 19 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that an award ceremony would be held on April 23 to honour the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who took part in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Sarma, after holding a meeting with the ministers and officials about the upcoming event, said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would grace the function as chief guest.

The Chief Minister said that though many officers and defence personnel from the northeastern region played a catalyst's role in the Bangladesh Liberation War, little was known about their sacrifice and performance.

"These officers trained and equipped thousands of freedom fighters of the Mukti Bahini to take on the Pakistani army," the Chief Minister said.

While thousands of security personnel and civil from the northeastern states helped the "Mukti Yoddha" (freedom fighters of Bangladesh) during the nine-month long Bangladesh Liberation War, over 20,00,000 Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam.

