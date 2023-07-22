Assam-Meghalaya border row: Regional committees hold meeting

Guwahati, July 22 The regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya met in Guwahati on Saturday to examine three disputed sectors along the interstate boundary, according to the ministers of the two states in charge of the panels.

The ministers also stated that they will meet at the same location the following month and go on a combined field trip to a troubled region.

"Today, we talked about three disputed areas. We listened to what the government of Meghalaya had to say," Assam Minister for Border Protection and Development Atul Bora said.

In the meeting, the ministers, MLAs, and senior officials from both sides were present.

According to Bora, the district commissioners in particular have been instructed to confirm the actual situation on the ground and present their updated reports at the upcoming meeting, which has been scheduled for August 25.

"On August 26, the committees will visit West Dimoria (in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district) for a joint inspection," Bora added.

After the joint inspection, more sectors will be tackled gradually for resolution, according to Prestone Tynsong, deputy chief minister of Meghalaya.

Notably, since Meghalaya was separated from Assam in 1972 and contested the Assam Reorganisation Act, of 1971, the two adjoining states have been embroiled in border disputes in 12 locations along their 884.9 km long boundary.

Following the submission of the regional committees' recommendations, which were given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, a Memorandum of Understanding to settle conflicts in six of the twelve areas was signed on March 29, 2022.

The agreement states that 36.79 sq km of the disputed territory was allocated for settlement in the first phase, with 18.51 sq km going entirely to Assam and 18.28 sq km to Meghalaya.

