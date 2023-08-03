Assam to ink MoUs for 5 mega projects to boost industrial growth

Guwahati, Aug 3 To boost industrial growth, the Assam government has decided to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with five companies which will attract an investment around Rs 3,000 crore, state Minister Bimal Bora said.

The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meetingon Wednesday night.

Bora said that this will also produce at least 4,750 new jobs in the state.

“The state government has decided to ease the industry policy to attract investments. This will also pave the way for the youths to get employment. The government has already signed an MoU worth Rs 8,000 crore. We have decided to sign MoU for another Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.

Five mega projects will come up in different corners in the state, Bora said, adding that it will propel industrial growth.

According to the Minister, the state government has eased the industry norms to send a positive signal to the top industrialists in the country.

“Assam has now become a good spot for investment.”

