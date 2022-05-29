Assam to provide minority certificates to six communities

Guwahati, May 29 The Assam government on Sunday announced providing minority certificates to all the minority communities in the state.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held on Sunday in Guwahati.

The six religious communities Muslims, Christ, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Jains will have to file applications regarding this with the state government.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said: "This is the first such type of initiative taken by the state government."

Further, the state cabinet has also decided to give Rs 2 lakh each to 288 seriously injured people and 57 women victimised in the Assam agitation from 1979-85.

