Assam to send 1K students to Andaman & Nicobar Islands to study Cellular jail

Guwahati, Aug 17 The Assam government would send 1,000 students from the state as a study tour to Cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where several freedom fighters from different northeastern states were imprisoned during the British rule, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister while participating in the discussion in the one-day special session of Assam legislative assembly, said that many freedom fighters from Assam and other northeastern states were imprisoned in the cellular jail.

The one-day special session of Assam assembly was held on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Claiming that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' became a people's movement, Sarma said "we received unprecedented response across the state".

Despite the boycott call given by extremists outfits there was spontaneous response and enormous participation from the people on August 15, he said adding : "I have never witnessed such huge participation in my lifetime."

For smooth conduct of examinations for recruitment of staff in around 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for different state government departments, the Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and other officials on Wednesday.

As 14,30,337 applicants are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations, the DCs should ensure to plug all possible loopholes, he said.

The recruitment examinations will be held on August 21, 28 and September 11, and on the days of examination mobile internet for three hours will be kept suspended.

The Chief Minister also asked the District Superintendent of Police to keep their intelligence network active to help them to pre-empt any motive to disturb the examination process.

