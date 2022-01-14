Assembly Elections 2022: BJP finally commented on the leaders quitting, says the BJP is going to win anyways

After many resignations of the leader from BJP, now the party finally commented on this matter. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said, even after many leaders quit the party, BJP will surely going to win elections in all four states except Punjab, "Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming govt in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur," he said.

Yesterday on Thursday, three leaders quit the party. The leaders who quit BJP are Dharam Singh Saini, Minister for Ayush and MLA from Nakur constituency in Saharanpur, Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad in Firozabad, and Awasthi Bala Prasad, MLA from Dhaurahra in Lakhimpur, these leaders quit the party on Thursday saying that the BJP hasn't worked for the backward in last five years.

After quitting the party Dharam Singh Saini also said that every day one minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP till 20 January, "I have resigned because for 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed... We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign every day till Jan 20," said Dharam Singh Saini.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.