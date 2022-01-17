Assembly Elections 2022: ECI allows people of certain categories to cast their votes through postal ballot facility

January 17, 2022

The Election Commission of India has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility ...

The Election Commission of India has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, this categories also include journalists. 

Tags :Election CommissionAssembly elections 2022