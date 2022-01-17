Assembly Elections 2022: ECI allows people of certain categories to cast their votes through postal ballot facility
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2022 02:04 PM2022-01-17T14:04:47+5:302022-01-17T14:05:33+5:30
The Election Commission of India has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility ...
The Election Commission of India has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, this categories also include journalists.
Open in app
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. pic.twitter.com/RCs0bks6G8— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022