Assembly Elections 2022: Who Sought to Benefit from PM's Security Breach? says, union minister Smriti Irani

Smriti Iran questions the security forces of Punjab. The union minister said “Why did the Punjab CM brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the PM’s security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party? I reiterate our questions to Congress high command. Why were security measures deliberately breached due to the active connivance of the Congress-led Govt in Punjab? Who in Congress sought to benefit from the breach of PM’s security?”



She further said, Why did the Punjab CM brief a private citizen (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) on the PM's security protocol and the breach? Why is the private citizen, who is a part of the Gandhi family, an interested party?

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.