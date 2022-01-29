Assembly polls 2022: PM Modi hits battle ground UP, to hold first virtual rally on January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit battleground Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally on January 31, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

This virtual rally by the Prime Minister will cover five districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) And it will cover 21 Vidhan Sabhas.

Keeping the directions of the Election Commission in mind the total physical mobilization arrangements have been made to listen to the Prime Minister's address at 100 locations cutting across 98 mandals and covering 21 Vidhan Sabhas.

The total physical presence will be 50,000 covering 500 people per location. There will be LED screens and campaign vans that will be dispatched to these locations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address.

The BJP which has a massive digital footprint is likely to use all its platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc, and is hoping to reach over 10 lakh people across these 21 Assembly constituencies.

This will be the first address by the Prime Minister for the BJP after the dates were announced for the Assembly elections.

The state of Uttar Pradesh goes into elections in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

