New Delhi, March 1 Russian artillery has shelled a military unit killing at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers in Okhtyrka.

Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said enemy artillery shelled the military unit on Monday. "We are continuing to pull bodies from under the rubble. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and volunteers are working on the spot.

"A lot of people have died. At the moment, places are being prepared in the cemetery for about 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers," he added, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Zhyvytskyi clarified that data on 200 Ukrainian fighters are being prepared.

He also noted that "the enemies also got their just desserts."

"There are a lot of Russian bodies in the city, we are collecting them. The Red Cross employees will transfer them back home," the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration said.

A massive fire broke out as a result of enemy artillery attacks on an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

