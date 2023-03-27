Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security

Prayagraj (UP), March 27 Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to Naini jail on Monday evening amidst tight security.

The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for court hearing.

Both the brothers have been kept in separate barracks and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras that will be monitored by the police headquarters in Lucknow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor