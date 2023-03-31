Attempts of religious conversion hinder country's development: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, March 31 Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said that interference in someone else's religion or attempts to convert someone hinders the country's development and harmony.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 'Vibrant North East' programme in Maharashtra Sadan here, Kumar who is also the patron of the Bharatiya Christian Manch and Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that all religions should follow their respective religion and respect each other. "Whatever may be our religion, but above all, we all are Ind," Kumar emphasised.

Addressing the gathering, the RSS leader said that this event is a commendable step to introduce the people of Delhi to the cultural heritage of the North East. "The people of North East are always ahead to contribute in the progress of the country. Be it the fight for freedom or working to make the country a developed nation after independence, they have always contributed."

Kumar further said that more attention has been paid to the North East since the Narendra Modi government came to the Centre. "Today, the northeastern states are moving ahead on the path of all-round development, which is the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor