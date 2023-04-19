Audit's primary objective not fault-finding: President

Shimla, April 19 Stressing that the primary objective of the audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the role of the supreme audit institution is not just limited to providing oversight but also to providing necessary inputs to informed policy making.

Addressing officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at her visit to the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in the Himachal Pradesh capital, she said that it "is a matter of pride for them to have got the opportunity to enforce principles of accountability and transparency as officers of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the Indian Audit and Accounts Department".

Murmu said the role of the supreme audit institution is not just limited to providing oversight but also to providing necessary inputs to informed policy making.

The CAG, through the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and its able officers, has been effectively pursuing both these objectives, she said, adding that it is incumbent upon them to continue to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work with integrity and commitment towards nation building.

About the digitisation of the audit process, the President said the recent launch of the One Indian Audit and Accounts Department One System is a praiseworthy initiative.

Technologies such as blockchains, data analytics, virtual audit rooms, etc., can be used widely for ensuring transparency and compliance. But technology cannot and should not replace the need for human intervention, she noted and urged young officers to understand the value of human touch and sensitivity towards issues concerning the nation and its citizens, while taking decisions and implementing policies.

"The primary objective of the audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise. Therefore, it is essential to communicate the audit recommendations with clarity and conviction. This will help reform and refine the public services and their delivery for the maximum benefit of the citizens."

She urged the Indian Audit and Accounts Service officers to always keep in mind the wellbeing of the citizens of the country and ensure fairness in their approach.



vg/vd

