Ayodhya all set to get state-of-the-art railway station along with temple

By Pawan Tripathi

Ayodhya, June 4 When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Lord Ram temple before they actually visit the shrine.



The Ayodhya railway station is getting a makeover and will be a replica of the Lord Ram temple.

Equipped with modern facilities, the first phase of the new station has been completed.

About Rs 241 crore have been spent to complete the work of the first phase of the world-class railway station in Ayodhya.

The station will have facilities like built parking, accommodation for employees, office for railway police, construction of three new platforms.

It will be in the form of Lord Ram's temple. With the landing of devotees in the city of religion, the Ayodhya Dham railway station will give an impression of reaching the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The station building is being constructed by the RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited). It is expected that by December this year, the work will be completed and from January 2024 it will be fully open to the public.

The station will have facilities like lifts, automatic staircase, separate washrooms for men, women and differently-abled, drinking water booth, food plaza, 44-bed male dormitory with toilet, 32-bed female dormitory and restrooms with air-conditioning.

The railway station of Lord Ram Lalla's city is also proposed to be inaugurated with the temple of Lord Ram.

The design of the station structures is inspired by the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with domes, long "shikhars" and towering pillars. Apart from this, pink sandstone stones from Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur, which are used in the Ram temple, have been used in the construction of the railway station building.

The railway station has been built to provide facilities to around 5000 passengers.

At present, the old station handles a daily passenger volume of 5,000, and about 15,000 passengers are likely to visit Ayodhya as soon as the Ram temple is built.

After the temple construction, Ayodhya is likely to attract devotees and tourists from across the world.

Ayodhya Dham Railway Station is being constructed on five acres of land. Three separate gates are also being built.

The Yogi Adityanath government is working to make road transport accessible for pilgrims through the interstate bus station.

The inter-state Ayodhya Dham bus station has been constructed to connect Ayodhya with different states of the country.

BJP Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi in Ayodhya said that major works are being done regarding connectivity, whether it is airport, railway or roads. The construction of the airport will be completed by June or July.

Direct train service from South India will connect to Ayodhya. The proposal to make all the roads connecting Ayodhya four-lane has been almost ready. Over bridges are being built on all the railway crossings.

He said that in two years, the new picture of Ayodhya will be revealed to the whole world.

