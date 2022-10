Ayodhya lights UP on 6th 'Deepotsav' with PM Modi

Ayodhya, Oct 23 As more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of Saryu river at Ayodhya, it seemed like heaven on earth.

The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies. Ayodhya rose in unison to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit five 'diyas' of ghee at the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers on his arrival.

The lighting of diyas was symbolic of 'Deepotsav'.

Soon after his arrival in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers and then inspected the construction work at the temple site.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also lit a 'diya' here and then interacted with the team involved in temple construction.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Ram Katha Park where he performed 'abhishek' of Lord Ram.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Lord Ram belonged to the entire country and it was the duty of every countryman to follow the path shown by Lord Ram.

He added that one should learn from Lord Ram on how to get and give dignity and take everyone together.

"Our constitution also talks about inclusiveness and of fundamental rights and duties. This Diwali is special for all of us because it comes in 'Amrit Kaal', which marks 75 years of independence," he said.

Modi added that Lord Ram, Ram Lila, Deepotsav and research on Lord Ram was spreading the message of Lord Ram worldwide.

He said that cultural development was leading to all-round development.

"The Nishad Raj Park and Queen Hoe Memorial are examples of this. This kind of development will not only strengthen ties between people but will also generate employment," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was with the inspiration of the Prime Minister that he started the Deepotsav programme in 2017 and the event has become bigger with each passing year.

He added that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the upcoming Krishna corridor in Mathura were also projects that were being completed with the inspiration of the Prime Minister.

Modi then performed 'aarti' at the banks of Saryu river after which the people were treated to a scintillating display of green fireworks and laser show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor