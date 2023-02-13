Ayodhya verdict delivered under pressure of central govt: Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi hit out at the BJP-led Union government over the appointment of Justice (retd.) S Abdul Nazeer as the Andhra Pradesh governor, alleging that the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case under pressure from the Centre.

Justice Nazeer was part of the five-judge Constitution bench which delivered the final verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, in 2019.

"People are questioning Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. People are saying the verdict was delivered under pressure from the central government. The judiciary should be independent of the executive under Article 50 of our Constitution," Alvi toldon Sunday.

Alvi accused the ruling BJP of dividing the country on communal lines, claiming further that appointment of Justice Nazeer as Andhra Governor has reduced people's faith in the judiciary.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday notified the appointment of the Retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP has divided Hindus and Muslims. Appeasement is when a community gets more than it deserves but Muslims did not even get their fair share. Appointing Justice Nazeer as Governor is reducing the faith of people in the judiciary," said Alvi.

Justice Nazeer (retd.) who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 4, 2023, was a part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, the demonetisation case and a judgment which held that the 'right to privacy' is a fundamental right.

"Giving government posts to judges is unfortunate. According to a report, governments send nearly 50 percent of the retired Supreme Court judges to some position which reduces the people's faith in the judiciary. The government recently gave Rajya Sabha seat to Justice Gogoi. Several people have raised questions over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. People are saying this happened due to pressure from the government," Alvi said while speaking to ANI.

Recalling the Rajya Sabha seat given to retired Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was a part of the landmark Ayodhya judgement, the Congress leader said that the government should leave the judiciary completely independent.

"After Justice Gogoi's Rajya Sabha seat, the appointment of Justice Nazeer as 'Governor' is further reducing the faith of people in the judiciary. The judiciary should be independent and not have any relation with the executive according to Article 50 of the Constitution of India. The government should make efforts to ensure that the judiciary is completely independent and should have nothing to do with the executive," Alvi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

