Baghel calls Chhattisgarh's 23rd Foundation Day 'Vijay Diwas'

Raipur, Nov 1 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday called the state's foundation day its "Vijay Diwas", saying 22 years ago, on this very day, the struggles of the people had ended.

A separate state of Chhattisgarh was founded after carving out of Madhya Pradesh, on November 1, 2000,

During an interaction with , CM Baghel spoke on a host of issues including the development and upliftment of the tribals which constitute a considerable part of the state's population.

On the occasion of the state's 23rd Foundation Day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the third National Tribal Dance Festival by playing a tribal musical instrument, Nagada in Raipur in which artists from 28 states and 10 countries participated.

In the programme, artists from 28 states, seven Union Territories of India and, 10 foreign countries Mozambique, Togo, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia, Russia, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda and Maldives mesmerised the audience by their performance.

Raipur is hosting the festival to celebrate Chhattisgarh's 23rd Foundation Day (Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava) from November 1-3 at Science College Ground.

Around 1,500 Ind and foreign artists are said to be participating in this event.

Baghel said it is a wonderful coincidence that there is a similarity in the dance style, rhythm and instruments of tribals around the world.

"This is because all of them have one heart and have the same hopes and desires," he said.

He added that the objective of the National Tribal Dance Festival is to preserve the primitive culture.

"The festival had started with the intent to carry the state's cultural beauty to the world. It became major since it gained success in the first event itself. It is considered a national event, but tribal communities from India as well as foreign countries participate in this," the Chief Minister said.

Baghel also thanked artists from the states, union territories of India and from all over the world for joining them in the celebration and said that they were responsible for making the culture appear more beautiful with the colours of their cultural beauty.

"The festival is a great opportunity to share one's thoughts and experiences. Everyone learns, understands and thinks of ways to make the world a better place together," he added.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the state government and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Delhi to provide an opportunity and platform to the tribal artists of Chhattisgarh to perform abroad, which will increase the scope for the spread and exchange of tribal culture.

Asked about the steps being taken by his government for the upliftment of the state's tribal community, Baghel said that work is being done for the tribals and all the people, like waiving the farmers' loans.

He added that the government decided to buy paddy for Rs 2,500 and is also buying Tendu leaves at the rate of Rs 4,000 per sack, hence improving the financial condition of the tribals.

