'Balanced & nutritious food ensure wellness': Mandaviya 

New Delhi, July 20 Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said balanced, safe and nutritious food act as preventive care, "and ensure our health and wellness", adding safe food and good health are complimentary to each other.

The Minister said this after inaugurating the maiden 'Global Food Regulators Summit 2023' here.

The summit is an endeavour of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to create a global platform for food regulators to exchange perspectives on strengthening food safety systems and regulatory framework across the food value chain.

Underlining the importance of food safety, Mandaviya said: "It is critically important to deep dive into issues of food grains, food safety, and food security for global sustainable development. Food regulators have a highly responsible job to create an eco system under the 'One Health' approach which provides an integrated platform to collectively look at health of climate, human, animal and plant."

He said that under the ongoing G20 India's Presidency, One Health forms a key priority for the health working group.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation and solidarity for the greater good and welfare of the global community, the Minister said: "This conference perfectly aligns with and complements the theme of this year's India's G20 Presidency: Vasudev Kutumbhakam: One Earth, One Nation."

He said that as different geographical regions are characterised by agro-climatic diversities, no one standard could be applicable to food safety protocols.

"We need to explore how regional diversities can be factored into global best practises," he pointed out.

Mandaviya also elaborated on the aspect of soil health as a crucial determinant of food health, and outlined the salient features of the recently announced PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) scheme which encourages a balanced use of chemicals and fertilisers in food cultivation, and encourages farmers to take up organic, natural and alternative farming.

The Minister also urged all countries to work collectively in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) as food shortage is a global problem requiring collaborative global solutions.

During the event, Mandaviya released 'Food-o-Copoeia', a collection of food category-wise monographs and a single point reference for all applicable standards for a specific product category detailing quality and food safety standards, labelling and claim requirements, packaging requirements, test methods and any other regulatory provisions as per the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSRs) that need to be adhered to.

He also launched the common regulators platform 'SaNGRAH' - Safe food for Nations: Global food Regulatory Authorities Handbook.

It is a database of Food Regulatory Authorities of 76 countries across the world.

Mandaviya also inaugurated a two-day exhibition which will provide an avenue for the exchange of ideas and information on food safety, food standards, food testing capabilities, product reformulation and advancement in food technologies.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor