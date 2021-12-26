Ban sought on Sunny Leone's latest track 'Madhuban...'

New Delhi, Dec 26 A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint against actress Sunny Leone, among others, seeking a ban on her latest video album "Madhuban Me Radhika Nache" as her dance performance "hurts religious sentiments".

The parties to the complaint are the music company Saregama, actress Sunny Leone, lyricist Manoj Yadav and singers Shaarib and Toshi, Kanika Kapoor, and Arindam Chakraborty.

"The lyrics, the theme and the seductive moves of Sunny Leone and her flamboyant performance on the song depicting Hindu goddess Radha also known as Radhika are highly condemnable and derogatory for the Hindu belief and their community's sentiments," advocate Vineet Jindal claimed in the complaint filed with the Delhi Police.

"The Bollywood actress has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by performing an obscene dance on the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache' and has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in an offensive manner. The song is on the subject of love between Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha, the pure divinity of which is of utmost significance to the Hindu community," the complaint read.

"The sacredness of love between lord Krishna and Goddess Radhika in this song has been presented in a highly obnoxious manner. The lyrics from the said song shows the extent of vulgarity that has been induced in the divinity of the relationship between lord Krishna and Goddess Radha," the petition added.

Jindal alleged that these "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu community through vulgar visual and verbal representation" via the music video circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and therefore action should be taken against the music company, the actress, the lyricist, and the singers.

