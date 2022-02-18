Battle for UP: Hardoi's Agarwals work to retain family seat

Hardoi, Feb 18 Once known as the king maker in Uttar Pradesh politics, former MP and minister, Naresh Agrawal, is preparing to retain the seat that he has held in the family for the past 36 years.

This time he is working for his son, Nitin Agarwal, who is contesting the Hardoi seat for the third time.

Naresh Agarwal began his career in the Congress and became a Minister in the Kalyan Singh government after splitting the Congress in 1997.

He moved on to the BSP and then the SP.

His son Nitin Agarwal made his political debut in 2012 and has won the Hardoi seat twice since then. Nitin left the SP in 2017 and joined the BJP.

"It is Yogi Adityanath's law and order and Modi's dedication which will swing votes for the BJP. Akhilesh is doing nothing except abusing the BJP," he says.

He further says that the SP is now in the hands of amateurs.

"Akhilesh Yadav has no seasoned politician by his side. Look at Shivpal Singh Yadav's condition. Ram Gopal Yadav is sitting at home. Today, even if Mulayam Singh Yadav seeks a ticket, he might not get it. Politics in SP is in the hands of amateurs.

"SP has no vision to seek votes and is fighting the UP election merely on caste basis. I won elections from Hardoi in 2009, 2012 and 2017 not because of SP, but SP won because of me. The SP has no ground base here," he adds.

He admits that the "stray cattle is an issue and people are unhappy because of it. But no Hindu is ready for slaughter of cattle so this issue is connected with religion. Inflation is not a big issue in these polls".

Nitin is preparing for his hat-trick on this seat and his father is ably guiding him through the electoral maze.

