Battle for UP: Mayawati not to contest Assembly polls

Lucknow, Jan 11 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and party MP Satish Chandra Mishra will not contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Satish Chandra Mishra told reporters here that the BSP chief will ensure the party's victory in the five poll-bound states while he will also focus on the party's campaign and strategy for elections.

Mishra, however, exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections. If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will they win 400 seats? Neither SP nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the govt in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

