Battle for UP: One held for spreading rumours about Azam Khan's son

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 1 The Rampur police have arrested a man who had been spreading rumours on social media that the nomination papers of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been 'rejected'.

The accused, identified as Arif Raza Masoodi, said he wanted to 'increase traffic' on his social media account and get more followers.

Masoodi will be sent to jail for misusing social media to incite people, police said.

Following a complaint, an FIR was registered at Azim Nagar police station against him under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 505(intent to incite any class, community or person to commit an offence) along with section 66 of IT Act. He was also charged for violating the model code of conduct.

ASP Sansaar Singh said: "We took cognisance of the complaint and booked the accused. He was arrested within 24 hours."

Similar action will be taken against all those who try to disrupt peace or negatively influence the election."

SP leaders had earlier claimed that the BJP's candidate and his aides were spreading fake news about the rejection of Abdullah's nomination.

SP has fielded Abdullah from the Suar assembly segment in Rampur district and he is pitted against Haider Ali Khan of BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor