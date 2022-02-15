Battle for UP: Samajwadi, 'Tamanchawadi', 'parivarwadi', says Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 15 "Naam Samajwadi Kaam tamanchawadi aur soch parivarwadi" this is the Samajwadi Party," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Mainpuri, considered to be a SP bastion.

The chief minister lashed out at SP and said, "The SP's basic objective is to patronise criminals and think about the welfare of only one family. There used to be bombing during the day time and robbery in the night. The mafia had no fear of law and used to grab the property of the common man."

He said the level of anarchy was so high that people were afraid of coming out of their houses. "There used to be riots during festivals and curfews were imposed for months," he said.

"For SP, socialism is anarchy, corruption, dynastic rule, mafia, loot and terrorism. When the BJP came to power, criminals had to flee. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gets restless whenever we speak about bulldozers, because unaccounted cash was recovered from the house of his friend who traded in perfume," Yogi Adityanath said.

He further said that the Akhilesh government was not interested in the upliftment of the poor, protection of women, and jobs and employment to youth. The SP was more concerned about the terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and CRPF camp in Rampur.

"Cases lodged against them were taken back by the SP when it came to power in 2012," he said, adding that during the SP regime, mafia and goons used to fly in helicopters and were honoured.

Yogi said his government worked for the welfare of the poor while the SP government stopped pension of the elderly and widows.

He said that no electricity was provided even to the land of sage Mayan which contributed to raising the flag of India's 'Sanatan Dharma' since time immemorial.

"Those who looted your schemes, ate poor's ration, pocketed funds for roads and electricity and pension for widows and elderly, and occupied houses of the poor are being searched by us. We have a stick of development in one hand and a lever of bulldozer against the mafia in the other," he said while attacking the Yadav clan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor